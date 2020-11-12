Buried Alive Baby Rescued in India

THE baby that had been buried alive in a field in India and was extremely lucky to have been spotted in time and rescued.

Left to die, by being buried alive in a field in Uttarakhand in India, the infant was seen with their face appearing from the ground. A local worker made the discovery. The rescue was filmed and shows many people trying to aid the baby.

The Sun reports that the video footage of the rescue shows “a man, other locals and the police working frantically to pull the baby out – saving its life”. After the amazing rescue, the baby was taken care of by locals and is now in hospital recovering.



The shocking rescue was not the first of its kind. There is a worrying history on babies being left for dead over the last few years in India. In 2019 an infant was found in Uttar Pradesh in the harsh January temperatures. Locals heard cries of the baby that was only 3 weeks old and had been buried alive. A further case in 2019, was when a baby had been sealed alive in a clay pot and buried. Disturbingly these are not the only cases that have been reported.

