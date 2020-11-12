Buoyant UK bookings for summer 2021

NEXT summer’s UK reservations for Benidorm and other Valencian Community destinations are already at 45 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

Regional president Ximo Puig announced that despite the present circumstances, the latest figures relating to the behaviour of the Valencian Community’s principal tourist market are “positive.”

The heartening statistics were revealed by the Association of British Travel Agents, ABTA, the UK’s largest trade association.

Puig recently held a Zoom meeting with ABTA’s executive director Mark Tanzer and Susan Deer – the association’s director of Industry Relations -regarding the virtual edition of the World Travel Market, the largest and most influential trade fair of its kind.

The Generalitat president also stressed the need for safe tourist corridors that took into account the Covid-19 situation in individual regions as well as countries.

“The UK market is fundamental, because it represents a third of our tourists,” Puig declared, while advocating “a permanent and beneficial dialogue” in preparation for the next tourist season.

A Covid-19 vaccine also promised a favourable outlook, he said, a standpoint that was shared by Mark Tanzer and Susan Deer.

They also drew attention to British tourists’ loyalty to the Valencian Community, as demonstrated by the 45 per cent bookings for next summer.

Following the meeting with the ABTA president Puig disclosed that he was confident Benidorm would be hosting ABTA’s 2022 convention, welcoming 600 delegates, principally tour operators and travel agents as well as representatives from airlines, international tourism offices and other tourist-orientated industries.

