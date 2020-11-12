Britain’s youngest Euromillions winner charged with killing pensioner

Britain’s youngest ever Euromillions winner charged with killing pensioner in Christmas Day car crash

Matt Topham, 31, who scooped £45million on the Euromillions in 2012 and became Britain’s youngest mega lottery winner, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury as a result of dangerous driving following the fatal smash on Christmas Day.

Topham was behind the wheel of his BMW when he crashed into another car in North Cockerington, Lincs last year, killing 75 year-old Mary Jane Regler and seriously injuring her husband Rodney, 78.

In an obituary in Mrs Regler’s local newspaper in February, her family said she had been “tragically taken” from them.

They described her as a “much-loved wife, mum, nan and friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew her”.

Dad-of-three Topham won the jackpot with his wife in February of 2012 and hit the headlines after publically announcing their plans to build a Teletubbies mansion with the winnings.

Topham was charged in September and is due to stand trial next March.

