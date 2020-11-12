Breaking News – Protesters break into Palace of Westminster

Breaking News – Police rush to the Houses of Parliament as protesters break into Palace of Westminster

The Metropolitan police have confirmed that activists managed to gain access to the Palace of Westminster at about 6:15am on Thursday, November 12.

“Officers are on scene and are engaging with the protestors,” according to police in London.

Eyewitnesses claim that the activists gained access via the River Thames and climbed the scaffolding.

One person tweeted: “People attempting to climb the scaffolding of Parliament, have climbed up from river. Police gathered on ground and bridge just out of shot.

People attempting to climb the scaffolding of Parliament, have climbed up from the river. Police gathered on ground and bridge just out of shot. pic.twitter.com/p1CfNxo6dv — Sam (@scsmith4) November 12, 2020



More to follow.

