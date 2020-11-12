Breaking News – Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

A PILOT has tragically died after a light aircraft plummeted to the ground this afternoon, Thursday, November 12.

Police said the man died after his gyrocopter crashed in the Highlands, in Scotland.

Police Scotland said they were called to the scene near Avoch on the Black Isle.

The tragic event involved a single gyrocopter and the sole occupant pilot died at the scene.

Chief Inspector Jamie Wilson of Northern Police in Scotland issued a statement claiming, “Around 12.55pm on Thurs, November 12, emergency services attended a report of a gyrocopter having crashed in a field near Avoch.

“A man, the pilot and sole occupant of the gyrocopter, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing in conjunction with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.”

