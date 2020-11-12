Biden’s coronavirus advisor calls for 6-week lockdown

President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisor calls for a 6-week total lockdown as cases continue to soar

On a sad day for the United States, where the country saw its highest ever number of coronavirus cases, Joe Biden’s expert advisor has recommended a national 6-week lockdown. Dr Michael Osterholm, an adviser to the president-elect, said on Wednesday, November 11, that the United States is headed toward “Covid hell” as the cases topped 145,000.

Dr Osterholm, who is the director of the Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said on Wednesday that a longer, stricter lockdown, like in Australia and New Zealand, could have a real impact on curbing the spread of the virus once and for all, and that the economy could begin to recover while a vaccine was being rolled out.

“We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the wages, lost wages for individual workers for losses to small companies to medium-sized companies or city, state, county governments.

“We could do all of that,” he said. “If we did that, then we could lockdown for four to six weeks,” Dr Osterholm said.

