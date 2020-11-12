Baqueira All Set for Ski Season

THE Baqueira-Beret resort in the Pyrenees is all set for ski season, with Covid-19 protection plans in place. The global pandemic has seen many plans and leisure activities cancelled or altered this year, and ski season is no exception. The Baqueira-Beret resort has now joined a host of other resorts, with Covid-19 safe plans in place, to let you enjoy the snow.

The Baqueira plans include limiting the capacity of the cable cars to 6 people, to ensure adequate social distancing and the chair lifts will be open. Masks will be required to be worn at certain times, including when queuing.

Everything is set at Baqueira for the season to start in a few weeks and run into April 2021. Cleaning routines will be followed rigorously to ensure that the resort is safe for customers and staff alike. Season pass holders can be confident that there is also a refund plan in place if resorts close due to Covid-19 related issues.

Baqueira is one of Spain’s best-known resorts and boasts 160km of slopes. It covers the areas of Baqueira, Beret and Bonaigua and the nearest airport is only a 2-hour drive away in Toulouse France. With the forthcoming vaccines for Covid-19, the possibility of skiing this season is looking a little more likely.

