SPAIN’S sixth largest fibre optic telecommunications company Avatel, has relocated its headquarters to Madrid in order to implement its growth strategy at a national level.

The operator has decided to move from Marbella (Malaga) to the Spanish capital for “operational and business strategy reasons”, focusing on bringing broadband connectivity to rural areas through fibre optics, explained its CEO, Ignacio Aguirre.

As a result of this geographical move, Avatel has reorganised and resized its different departments, so that it can execute its strategic plan for the next two years to continue to add business in rural areas where there is limited competition.

With a staff of over 400 people, it says that promotes local employment in rural areas, given that a large part of its workforce is distributed on the ground throughout the company’s commercial and technical network.

As a specialist in the so-called Empty Spain, Avatel benefitted from the lockdown as there was an increase in demand for connectivity, generated both by the online work of regular residents and by the transfer of thousands of people from big cities to their second homes to minimise risks in the pandemic.

Avatel’s staff “were able to telework from the first 24 hours of confinement, as we were already used to doing so due to the decentralised structure we maintained,” says Aguirre.

At the end of 2019, it took over HolaFibra and purchased all of the shares in Avatel owned by Andorra Telecom in order to allow it to speed up future developments.

