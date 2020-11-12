Ancient sword found by mushroom picker

A MAN went into the forest to look for mushrooms and instead found a 3,300-year-old sword.

Roman Novak reported that he went out after the rain to a forest near his home in Jesenik, Czech Republic, and saw a strange object poking out of the ground. He kicked it and found that it was part of an ancient sword. Later, he found a bronze axe.

He took both items to archaeologists, who concluded that they date from around 1,300 BC and a very similar to Bronze Age weapons found in Germany. Bronze swords were made by melting the metal and pouring it in a mould, experts say.

According to Archaeology magazine, X-rays revealed small bubbles in the metal, which suggests it was not used in combat, but had a symbolic value.

Milan Rychly from the Ethnographic Museum in Jesenik, said it was surprising to find such an object in that area, as it was not highly populated in that era. Based on the discovery, further research will take place in the area in hope of revealing other artefacts.

