Anaesthetist jailed for causing Brit’s death while drunk

A BELGIAN anaesthetist has been jailed for causing a Brit’s death while drunk following a botched emergency Caesarean.
51-year-old Helga Wauters has been jailed for three years and banned from practising following a court hearing into the death of 28-year-old Xynthia Hawke in 2014.
She was also ordered by the court to pay almost €1.4 million (£1.25m) in damages to the Brit’s family.
In a court hearing in France on Thursday, November 12, Waulters was found guilty of manslaughter after she pushed a breathing tube into Ms Hawke’s oesophagus instead of her windpipe, whilst under the influence of alcohol during the procedure.
Ms Hawke’s suffered a cardiac arrest and died four days after the procedure, but her baby boy survived.
“Justice has set an example for this type of doctor who, in my eyes, is not a doctor,” her partner Yannick Balthazar said.
According to the AFP news agency, Ms Wauters said during an earlier hearing: “I recognise now that my addiction was incompatible with my job.
“I will regret this death my entire life.”
