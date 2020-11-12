Anaesthetist jailed for causing Brit’s death while drunk

A BELGIAN anaesthetist has been jailed for causing a Brit’s death while drunk following a botched emergency Caesarean.

-- Advertisement --



51-year-old Helga Wauters has been jailed for three years and banned from practising following a court hearing into the death of 28-year-old Xynthia Hawke in 2014.

She was also ordered by the court to pay almost €1.4 million (£1.25m) in damages to the Brit’s family.

In a court hearing in France on Thursday, November 12, Waulters was found guilty of manslaughter after she pushed a breathing tube into Ms Hawke’s oesophagus instead of her windpipe, whilst under the influence of alcohol during the procedure.

Ms Hawke’s suffered a cardiac arrest and died four days after the procedure, but her baby boy survived.