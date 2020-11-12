Alicante province should be an anti-Covid oasis

ALICANTE province has, in theory, everything going for it in the battle to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to Informacion, Jorge Olcina, director of Alicante University’s Climatology Laboratory and Professor of Regional Geographic Analysis, described Alicante province as “an oasis” thanks to its breezes and the humidity that have helped to contain Covid-19.

The main drawback, Professor Olcina said, was failure to respect the rules.

“If we had followed the regulations as indicated, contagions would have been far fewer.

