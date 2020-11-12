A big thank-you from Elian’s School

PUPILS at Elian’s British School in La Nucia have presented “Care Packages” to the staff at the Marina Baja hospital.

They wanted to show their gratitude for all their hard work and dedication during the pandemic and collected packages full of chocolates, biscuits and teas for them to enjoy during their breaks as well as personal care items for use in their communal areas.

Ten packages were delivered after being safely quarantinesdand Elian’s School would like to thank everyone for their donations and to give a special thank-you to Iceland supermarket in Benidorm for their generous gift of Christmas chocolates and biscuits.

