30kmh limit spreads across Palma with new signs unveiled

THE Palma Council has formally uncovered the traffic signs showing that the speed limit for traffic driving in the urban section of the Ma-1044 road as it passes through Genoa (and which runs between the Camino dels Reis and the Camino del Tramvia) has been reduced to 30kmh.

With this reduction in speed, the Council Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is acting in accordance with the Council’s Sustainable Mobility Area programme with support from Genoa residents.

This is part of the ongoing determination started in October of last year to reduce the speed of traffic throughout the City from 40kmh to 30kmh which now applies to 90 per cent of Palma roads.

