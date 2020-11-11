With €1 million to spend, Calvia offers employment options

TAKING advantage of funds available from the European Union, the Calvia Council intends to employ 106 new workers for a period of four months, with 67 being recruited now and the balance to follow in the new year.

A total of €1 million (which includes some €260,000 from the Calvia Council) is available and there are three categories for which people can apply (although those resident in Calvia will have preference.

Young people from 16 to 29 years old unemployed and registered in the National Youth Guarantee System

Unemployed people over 30 years old and long-term unemployed

Unemployed people over 30 years old affected by the Covid-19 health emergency situation

In addition, the Council is also encouraging those aged between 16 and 30 to make an appointment with Empleat Jove in Palmanova for careers advice.

