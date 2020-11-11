Week-long mourning period following death of Bahrain Prime Minister

A week-long mourning period has been declared following the death of Bahrain’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Prince Khalifa Al Khalifa, who has died aged 84.

THE royal palace confirmed on Twitter today, Wednesday, November 11, that Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has passed away at Mayo Clinic Hospital in America.

-- Advertisement --



It’s not clear what he was being treated for.

The burial ceremony will take place in Bahrain once his body arrives in the country and will be limited to a specific number of relatives to prevent the spreading of Covid, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

Prince Khalifa became premier a day after Bahrain declared independence from Britain, in August 1971 and while known for his incredible wealth, he was credited with easing in a modern economy.

The son of Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who ruled the island nation for almost 20 years while it was a British protectorate, was also accused by activists of using extreme violence against them during the country’s Arab Spring protests in 2011.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Week-long mourning period after death of Bahraini Prime Minister”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!