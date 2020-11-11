Wedding turns into Covid superspreader event

Wedding with 113 guests turns into Covid superspreader event

An October wedding on Long Island has been dubbed a Covid-19 superspreader event after more than 34 people were diagnosed with coronavirus after the celebrations.

Cydnie Piscatello and James Rugnetta celebrated their wedding on October 17 at North Fork Country Club in Suffolk County on Long Island. The event was attended by 113 guests, more than double the legal limit of people permitted at events during current coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Cuoma announced on Wednesday, November 11 that as a result of the illegal gathering, at least 30 guests and 4 staff have tested positive for the virus, with a total of 159 people being forced to quarantine.

North Fork Country Club’s liquor license was suspended for hosting the party when the state’s limit on non-essential gatherings is 50 people, and has been barred from serving alcohol while it deals with disciplinary violations.

The venue was charged on November 6 by the New York State Liquor Authority with multiple counts of failure to comply with Cuomo’s executive orders and “failure to exercise adequate supervision of their premises,” the governor’s office said.

