Watch Video: Journalist swears on live TV

NBC Correspondent Ken Dilanian was speaking with MSNBC’s Craig Melvin live on air when he appeared to become confused and accidentally swore, saying ‘s**t’ and f**k’ when he thought his connection had been dropped.

In the lead-up to the interview, MSNBC’s Melvin is asking Dilanian’s opinion on Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the presidency to Joe Biden. At first looking intently at the camera, Dilanian then looks down and utters “Oh shit. Fuck.” The cameras quickly cut away, and a stoney-faced Melvin tells viewers: “Ok, I think we lost Ken for a second.”

Mortified Dilanian immediately took to Twitter to apologise for the embarrassing slip-up, tweeting:

“I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home.”

