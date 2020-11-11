WATCH: Romantic Italian, 81, serenades hospitalised wife from the street

A romantic Italian, 81, unable to visit his sick wife in hospital due to Covid restrictions decided to serenade her from the street instead.

Stefano Bozzini’s touching gesture to his wife of 47 years was filmed and has since gone viral.

As Carla Sacchi looked on from a second-floor hospital window in Castel San Giovanni, the pensioner played a selection of love songs on his accordion sat on a chair in the middle of the street below.

At the end of the clip, he waves to his delighted wife, while a passerby can be heard saying “bravo” in the background.

"Per noi è stato il primo distacco in 47 anni di matrimonio,mi è crollato il mondo addosso.Ho fatto la prima cosa che mi è venuta in mente:la fisarmonica sotto la finestra"

A @chegiornoRadio1 Stefano Bozzini,l'alpino che ha suonato per la moglie ricoverata https://t.co/kiv9BamaFJ pic.twitter.com/cTcDTccQfn

— Rai Radio1 (@Radio1Rai) November 11, 2020

Bozzini is a retired member of the Italian army’s Alpini mountain infantry, and the hat he is wearing is part of the uniform, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

It’s not known what his wife is being treated for, but the hospital does not treat patients with Covid-19.

Visitors are not allowed to enter the building because of restrictions imposed by the government.

