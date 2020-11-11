Valencia borders remain closed until November 20

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, has announced on Wednesday, November 11 that the borders of the Valancian community will remain closed for another week, until November 20, as he believes “there are no positive data to change the situation.”

-- Advertisement --



Speaking to newspaper Mediterráneo on Wednesday, Puig said: “Everything seems to indicate that the perimeter of the Valencian Community will be maintained for another week” but that the government will continue to assess the situation.

Under current restrictions, movement is restricted between midnight and 6am, with groups limited to a maximum of 6 people. Smoking is prohibited on public roads, terraces, beaches or any outdoor spaces when a distance of 2 meters can’t be guaranteed. In addition, bars, restaurants and hotels must limit their indoor capacity to a third and their outdoor capacity to 50%, while shops have a maximum capacity of 50%.

For a full list of restrictions in the Valencian Community, check here.

______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “John Leslie jury sent home as ‘precautionary measure’ as Covid restrictions tighten”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!