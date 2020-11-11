UK’s COVID death toll passes 50,000 after registering 595 further deaths in the past 24-hours, as recorded on Wednesday, November 11.

This is the highest daily total since early May, and substantially above yesterday’s total – 532 – which was the previous highest total for this wave of the pandemic.

The horrific total is now 50,365, making the UK the first country in Europe to pass this milestone, with 2,623 deaths being recorded in the past week alone, which is up 27% on the previous week.

However, this figure only counts people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

Taking into account all deaths where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, the UK total has passed 65,000.

22,950 further positive cases were also recorded in the latest figures as COVID chaos continues to grip the nation.

