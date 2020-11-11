UK Nurse Charged with Murder of 8 Babies

A Nurse in the UK has been Charged with the Murder of 8 Babies, and the attempted murder of 10 more.



Lucy Letby, aged 30, a children’s nurse at Countess of Chester Hospital, was today, Wednesday 11th November, charged with the murder of 8 babies, plus the attempted murder of 10 more babies, after an investigation of infant deaths at the hospital.

Letby had previously been arrested back in 2018 by Cheshire Police, and questioned about a spate of deaths at the hospital, and then re-arrested in 2019 over similar allegations.

Police had launched a full investigation into the hospital after an unusual number of infant mortalities occurred there between March 2015 and July 2016, and an internal inquiry also took place into a strange spate of babies dying prematurely from heart and lung failure after it being unusually impossible for the doctors and nurses to resuscitate them.

Lucy Letby, a Chester University graduate, was remarkably used as the face for a £3million hospital fundraising campaign.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, of Cheshire Police, stated, “It has been more than three years since we first launched an investigation into several baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit at The Countess of Chester Hospital. In that time a dedicated team of detectives has been working extremely hard on this highly complex and very sensitive case doing everything they can as quickly as they can to identify what has led to these baby deaths and collapses”.

He continued, “In July 2018, a healthcare professional was arrested on suspicion of murder concerning the deaths of eight babies and the attempted murder of six babies at the neonatal unit at The Countess of Chester Hospital. She was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.

In June 2019, the healthcare professional was rearrested on suspicion of murder concerning the deaths of eight babies and the attempted murder of six babies. She was also arrested in connection with the attempted murder of three additional babies.

On November 10, as part of our ongoing enquiries, the healthcare professional has been rearrested on suspicion of murder concerning the deaths of eight babies and the attempted murder of nine babies”.

Letby’s friends had been quoted in the past as saying that they thought the “Awkward but kind-hearted” nurse was innocent.

