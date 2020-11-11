Trump Declared Winner in Alaska One Week After Election Result!

Donald Trump has been declared the winner in Alaska, more than a week after the 2020 US presidential election took place. The Associated Press projected Trump as the winner in Alaska on Wednesday, taking him to 217 electoral college votes. The race was called after 75 per cent of the votes were tallied, as Mr Trump led President-elect Joe Biden by 57 to 39 per cent in the state.

Mr Trump defeated then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Alaska in 2016 by 51 to 36 per cent, but Democrats had hoped to close the gap this year. Mr Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Saturday after he received more than the 270 electoral college votes needed to win. He currently has 290, with some states still yet to declare.

North Carolina, which accepts mail-in-ballots postmarked until 12 November, is still classified as too close to call, while Mr Trump’s team has successfully pushed for a recount in the swing state of Georgia.