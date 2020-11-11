Tommy Heinsohn, Boston Celtics Legend Dies aged 86

Tommy Heinsohn the Boston Celtics Legend has Died, Tuesday 10th November 2020, aged 86.



His cause of death is as yet unknown, but Heinsohn will depart as a true legend of the sport of basketball, having been a player, coach, and then match commentator, playing a part in all 17 of the Celtics’ championship wins.

Drafted by Boston Celtics in 1956, Tommy Heinsohn won the NBA Rookie of the Year for the 1956/1957 season, and in a memorable Game 7, the series decider, he scored 37 points and took 23 rebounds, helping the Celtics to their first-ever title.

Tommy won 8 championship titles as a Celtics player and was the team’s highest score in 4 of those, whilst also being selected for 6 All-Star teams along the way.

in 1965 Heihsohn retired from playing, and his No15 shirt was forever removed from use by the Celtics owners, as a mark of respect for his service to the team. His career stats were 12,194 points scored, and 5,749 rebounds, which is a remarkable tally for one individual player.

The Celtics’ owners, in a statement on Tuesday 10th November said, “This is a devastating loss, Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights and have revelled in his hundreds of stories about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, and how the Celtics became a dynasty. He will be remembered forever.”