Third Bird Flu Outbreak Detected in England – Mass Culling Begins in Zones Across UK.

The third case of bird flu has been detected in England at premises near Leominster in Herefordshire. Two other cases were discovered last week, the latest case in broiler breeder chickens follows those found in Cheshire and Kent on 2 November.

Authorities say they are taking “immediate and robust action” after the H5N8 strain was found in Herefordshire and Cheshire- with H5N2 being confirmed in Kent. Testing in Cheshire has now confirmed the “highly pathogenic strain” is related to the virus currently circulating in Europe, the government said.

At the same time, Dutch authorities are racing to contain a bird flu outbreak at two poultry farms and the same strain – H5N8 – has also infected chickens and wild birds in north Germany.

A farm in the eastern Dutch town of Puiflijk and another nearby have been told to cull 200,000 chickens. Chickens are also infected at a small poultry farm in Nordfriesland, part of Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein state.

H5N8 is very low-risk for humans, but the economic cost can be significant. Health experts say people should avoid touching sick or dead birds, and chicken and eggs are safe to eat if cooked thoroughly, as that kills the virus.



