The suicides of eight young women in Ireland in their 20s and 30s over a three month period last year have been linked to social media, the housing crisis, domestic violence and recreational drug use.

This is the finding of a report ordered by Ireland Health Services’ national office of suicide prevention in response to the “situation regarding suicide within the Ballyfermot community”, reports the Irish Times.

-- Advertisement --



The fact some of the young women from west Dublin had young children and feared they could be taken away from them was one of the reasons given in the report for them not seeking help.

It was considered “that underlying trauma is at the root of anxiety, depression or poor mental health for young women in the area”, particularly childhood trauma including domestic violence, alcohol or drug use, or mental ill-health in the childhood family home.

Challenges included the housing crisis, with “many single parents . . . in and out of homelessness” with few supports in the area, added the report.

Ballyfermot has had a female suicide rate triple the national average for the last five years.

Four of the women who committed suicide between April and July 2019 came from the area.

The others lived in nearby Clondalkin, Tallaght and Palmerstown.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Suicides of 8 young women in Ireland linked to social media and housing crisis”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!