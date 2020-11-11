Successful charity fashion show for Cudeca beats early bar closure

THE Mistique Charity Fashion show at Mint Kitchen and Lounge Bar in Riviera held on Monday November 9 was a fantastic success which attracted large numbers of people who enjoyed top tapas, cava cocktails and Nero vodka.

Apart from being entertained by singer Frankie B, all of the guests had a chance to see some of the latest clothes available from Mistique Moda which has recently moved to Calahonda (telephone 633 409 511 for appointments) and to contribute towards the upkeep of the Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena.

It was lucky for the guests and the charity that the event was held the day before the new rules concerning 6pm closure of bars and restaurants on the Costa del Sol and a fantastic €1,000 was collected for Cudeca.

In addition, some 40 new bras (and a few pairs of knickers) were donated by those attending to send to women in Africa.

