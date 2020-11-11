Students Are to be Allowed Home for Christmas During a Week-Long ‘Travel Window’ at beginning of December.

-- Advertisement --



Universities have been told they should end in-person face-to-face teaching and switch to online classes by early December so students can return home to their families. Students will now be allowed home for Christmas during a week-long ‘travel window’ at the beginning of December, the Government has announced.

Students will be allowed to travel between December 3 and December 9 to ensure families can be reunited, guidance from the Department for Education (DfE) will say. Universities are expected to set staggered departure dates during this “student travel window”, and work with other institutions in the region to manage pressure on transport infrastructure.

It is hoped the risk of transmission will be reduced as students will be travelling after the four-week period of national restrictions in England. Universities will be told to move learning online by December 9 in guidance to be published today so students can study from their family homes.

The Government – which will work closely with universities to establish mass testing capacity – has said COVID-19 tests will be offered to as many students as possible before they travel home.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Students Allowed Home for Christmas During Week-Long ‘Travel Window’”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!