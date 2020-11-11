SPAIN has said it will require PCR tests to be conducted at origin for all travellers arriving from high-risk areas, according to the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

-- Advertisement --



In an announcement to the Councillors of the Autonomous Communities on Wednesday, November 11, Illa confirmed that Spain will require a negative PCR- type coronavirus test from November 23 for all travelers coming from countries with high-risks of coronavirus in the 72 hours prior to arrival.

“At any time, the passenger may be requested to accredit the test result. The document must be the original, written in Spanish or English and may be presented in paper or electronic format.”

Whilst in further positive news, Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health European confirmed early reports regarding the Pfizer vaccine.

Kyriakides confirmed that the union has signed an agreement on Wednesday, November 11, with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and BioNTech to purchase 300 million doses of its vaccine, which is said to be 90% effective against the coronavirus, according to experimental trials.

The successful advance of the vaccine opens up hope in the face of a pandemic after the Spanish Ministry of Health reported 17,395 new infections on Tuesday, November 10, which brought the number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,398,613.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain: PCR tests required at origin for all travellers coming from risk areas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!