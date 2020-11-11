Spain passes 40,000 Covid-19 deaths and 1.4m infections

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

Spain has passed 40,000 Covid-19 deaths and 1.4m infections.

THE Ministry of Health has reported 19,096 new coronavirus cases and 349 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

While the figures have taken Spain past two benchmarks, they are down on yesterday’s data, but take the toll to 1,417,709 infections and 40,105 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants continues to fall and stands at 514, compared to 528 last Wednesday.

In the last week 5,132 people have been hospitalised with coronavirus, with 990 of them in Andalucia and 419 in the Valencian Community.


