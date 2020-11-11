THERE are some major changes to the Salon Varietes Fuengirola programme following the announcement from the Junta de Andalucia regarding restriction of movement for the next two weeks.

As is to be expected the schedule is to be changed and will be a s follows (subject to the relaxation of the current restrictions from November 24);

The Salon Benefit Festival, originally scheduled for November 11 to 15 is now planned for Wednesday November 25 to Sunday November 29 and the vast majority of artists included in the original dates remain but the full line-up will be published shortly.

The following shows are postponed until future dates to be confirmed: An Audience with Johnny G, The ABBA Experience, Famous For 15 Minutes.

The December programme remains unaffected and consists of: Walkway to Broadway, A Tribute to Cliff Richard and The Carpenters, Honky Tonk Cats, Pantomime – Snow White.

The Box Office will remain open for bookings and transfers during normal hours on 952 474542.

The Annual General Meeting is now planned for Monday December at the Theatre commencing at 6pm with a First Call at 5.30pm.

