Rupert Grint Joins Instagram to Share First Baby Photos

RUPERT Grint, famous for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movie series, has finally joined Instagram. Rupert, 32, shared his first baby photo on Tuesday and revealed the name of his daughter.

Rupert introduced his new baby on Instagram saying, “Hey Instagram … only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!” and revealed his daughter’s name, “Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Rupert and Georgia Groome have been together since around 2011 and gave birth to their first baby in May. The couple wanted to retain their privacy at that time. Hopefully with the new Instagram account the world will get to see more of Wednesday and the couple. According to People.com Rupert had previously “playfully toyed with the idea of naming a future child after his beloved Harry Potter character”.

Many well-wishers took to Instagram and Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy, played by actor Tom Felton, 33, said “Welcome Weasley, it’s about time,” and sent his love to Wednesday.

