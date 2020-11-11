Reclusive Yoko Ono hands business interests over to son

Reclusive Yoko Ono hands her business interests in The Beatles over to her son

Yoko Ono, 87, has decided to take a step back from the business world and has handed over her interests in John Lennon and The Beatles to her son Sean. The reclusive widow, who has managed her husband’s $800million fortune since his death in 1980, has rarely been seen in public in recent years.

Ailing Yoko Ono is said to require 24 hour care in her 9-room house in New York’s iconic Dakota building, outside which John was assassinated in 1980. Yoko has spoken on occasion of “suffering from illness” but hasn’t given any details of what the illness is.

Yoko and John’s son Sean, 45, has now been appointed director of eight companies linked to the family and The Beatles, including Apple Corps, Lensolo, Maclen and Bubafilms.

John Lenon also had a second son, Julian with his first wife Cynthia, but the pair had a strained relationship and Julian was eventually excluded from his will. In 1996, Julian sued his father’s estate and after a lengthy court battle, settled with Yoko for a reported $25million, although he has denied the figure.

