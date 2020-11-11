Unfortunate accident

A HIKER was injured last Sunday when he was hit on the head by a stone dislodged by another hiker on a higher path in El Pas de Son Nebot necessitating his transfer by helicopter to the Son Espases University Hospital after discovery by Mallorca fire brigade.

Sales down

CHRISTMAS lottery sales are down in Mallorca even though tax reforms mean that the big prizes are worth more. The problem is that the ban on gatherings has meant that bars and associations where tickets are normally sold have fewer customers.

Tested positive

AFTER the PP Deputy for Menorca was tested positive for coronavirus and three colleagues made to self-isolate, the agenda in the Balearic Parliament had to be changed as they would not be able to vote on Menorcan matters.

Lockdown support

MANACOR Council is to spend €1.1 million to try to assist businesses in the town which is in local lockdown and will give vouchers worth €10 each to a total of €800,000 to residents aged over 18 to spend in local establishments.

Remembrance service

As is a tradition with British residents, a Remembrance Day service was held at the Anglican Church in Palma last Sunday with Vice Consul Elaine Brannan reading the lesson and a second Remembrance Service was held on November 11.

Village life

WITH so many restrictions in place, people have been driving into the hills to see some of the tiny picturesque villages but so many cars drove to Alaro and Biniaraix last weekend, there were traffic jams and full car parks.

Cutting edge

IT’S not just about rescuing cats and putting out fires as the Palma Police called out the local fire brigade to use their cutters to dismantle a lock which improperly chained a bicycle to a traffic sign which was forbidden.

Light show

TWICE a year there is a spectacular light show as the sun shines through the huge main stained-glass window in the Cathedral of Mallorca. Due to Coronavirus the November 11 St Martin’s Day event was broadcast over the internet.

Open windows

EVERY classroom in Mallorca has been allocated €100 in order to install proper ventilation and advice has been given that even though it is going to get colder, windows should be opened every 15 minutes for a short period of time.

