PRIMARK withdraws the ERTE in Spain after no agreement is reached with the unions.

-- Advertisement --



The popular ‘budget’ fashion firm has withdrawn the temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) which is going to affect the entire workforce in Spain who is currently experiencing a second state of alarming leaving businesses, and workers, vulnerable.

The brand, which warned of major losses due to lockdowns, has more than 45 establishments spread throughout the national territory and has a workforce of more than 7,000 employees

The plan was for all its stores to be under the organisational and production reasons (ETOP) until August 31, 2021, however, after analysing the measures proposed by the company’s management, the workers’ representatives have considered that the proposal was “unfeasible”.

Negotiations have now been stopped and Primark has confirmed to the unions that decisions will be made on the stores based on the different restrictions adopted in each autonomous community and that it will promptly inform them of such actions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Primark withdraws the ERTE in Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!