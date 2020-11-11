Police find car linked to murder buried in walls and body in shallow grave

Murcia police have arrested three men after a car linked to murder in 2019 was found buried in walls and a body found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave.

THE 35-year-old victim disappeared in the town of Moratalla in June, 2019, and three suspects were arrested at the time.

The latest trio was under surveillance as part of a National Police drug trafficking operation when investigations revealed a link to the disappearance and death of the Murcian man.

Additional information led to a raid at an address in Murcia on Thursday, November 5.

According to police, the owner of the home dismantled and scrapped the vehicle on behalf of the alleged murderers and hid the parts between the walls of his home.

Officers discovered a walled cave with a masonry wall and needed to use a crane to get access.

Murcia Judicial Police worked with specialists from the Behavior Analysis Section (SAC), to question the detainees who finally revealed the exact location of the body.

The victim had been buried and wrapped in plastic in a wooded area in the Sierra de Yecla.

The operation remains open and new arrests have not been ruled out.

