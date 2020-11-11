Pervert who preyed on lone women at night jailed for 12 years

A pervert who preyed on lone women at night carrying a sex toy and exposing himself has been jailed for 12 years for a series of sexual offences.

Levi Auguste, 35, of Newham pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent exposure;

one count of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence;

and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, November 9.

He targeted eight female victims, aged 27 to 64, between December 2019 and January 9, 2020.

They gave statements to the police detailing how Auguste had approached them as they walked alone at night and exposed himself to them and produced a sex toy.

He methodically targeted females around a women’s refuge facility.

One victim told the Metropolitan Police that Auguste attempted to force himself into her address “with intent to commit sexual offences against her”, while another victim said that he “forced her to perform sexual acts on him in the street”.

As part of the investigation, a CCTV image of the suspect was identified and circulated amongst officers in the Met.

This resulted in Auguste being identified and subsequently arrested on Saturday, January 18.

