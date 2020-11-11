Pervert who preyed on lone women at night jailed for 12 years

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Pervert who preyed on lone women at night jailed for 12 years
CREDIT: Metropolitan Police

A pervert who preyed on lone women at night carrying a sex toy and exposing himself has been jailed for 12 years for a series of sexual offences.

Levi Auguste, 35, of Newham pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent exposure;
one count of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence;
and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, November 9.

-- Advertisement --

He targeted eight female victims, aged 27 to 64, between December 2019 and January 9, 2020.

They gave statements to the police detailing how Auguste had approached them as they walked alone at night and exposed himself to them and produced a sex toy.

He methodically targeted females around a women’s refuge facility.


One victim told the Metropolitan Police that Auguste attempted to force himself into her address “with intent to commit sexual offences against her”, while another victim said that he “forced her to perform sexual acts on him in the street”.

As part of the investigation, a CCTV image of the suspect was identified and circulated amongst officers in the Met.


This resulted in Auguste being identified and subsequently arrested on Saturday, January 18.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pervert who preyed on lone women at night jailed for 12 years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!




Previous articleNaked Mary Wollstonecraft statue covered by protesters
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here