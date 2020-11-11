Pensioner stole loads of money from the church to fund adult websites

A PENSIONER who stole loads of money, over £32,000 (€36,000), from the church, used it to fund his use of dating and adult websites.

67-year-old Ian Muschamp was secretly forging cheques for over two-and-half years while serving as bookkeeper for the minister, scamming parishioners at the church, in Bolton, Gtr Manchester, to co-sign blank cheques for “legitimate expenses”.

Muschamp, who was given a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years for the crimes, confessed his sins to police stating that he used the money to “speak to women on adult sites”, however, it was later revealed that he himself was the victim of a scam.

The pensioner had been duped by a man posing as “Jessica” who told him “sob stories” to extort money, and speaking at Bolton crown court, Recorder Paul Taylor told him: “There is a saying ‘there is no fool like an old fool’ – and you are living proof of that.”

The money he stole had caused a “lot of problems” for the church, as future building plans had to be put on hold, said James Preece, prosecuting.

Kevin Liston, defending, said Muschamp had made an “ill-judged decision” due to “social isolation and loneliness”.

