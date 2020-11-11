As it continues to be a lot cooler in the mornings as we move through November, had a small field of just 23 members turn out for the Individual Stableford at Oliva Nova Golf Club, along with two guests, Peter Turner and Gerd Kunath.

There were 3 twos’; Roger Brown, David Blakeley and Gerd Kunath, and because he was flying back to the UK and could not stay for the presentation, Gerd kindly donated his winnings to the Captain’s Charity.

-- Advertisement --



Nearest the pin in two on hole 5 went to Nigel Siddall, his second shot finishing 4.5 meters from the pin, and on hole 16 nearest the pin went to David Blakeley with his tee shot finishing 2.1m from the pin.

There were two divisions, the Snellings well represented in the first division Susie coming in 3rd and John finishing 4th. 2nd place went to Shaun O’Gorman but a clear winner in first place was Paul Sankey with 39 points.

It was a good day for the Sanky’s with Fiona taking the honours in the 2nd division winning with a score of 35 points.

1st Division:

1st place – Paul Sankey – 39 points

2nd place – Shaun O’Gorman – 37 points

3rd place – Susie Snelling – 35 points

4th Place – John Snelling – 33 points

2nd Division:

1st Place – Fiona Sankey – 35 points

2nd Place – David Blakeley – 32 points

Next week’s competition is a team game, a two-ball Texas Scramble. Anyone wanting to play please contact penelopebarden@gmail.com.

Pego Society meets every Tuesday at Oliva Nova golf club, and if you would like to play or join the society, please send an email to Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com, and we would love to see you.

Or we can be contacted via our New Website which is https://pegogolfsociety.org

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pego Golf Society’s cool performance in Stableford Competition”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!