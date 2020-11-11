Over 5000 pubs that shut before lockdown could stay closed forever

OVER 5000 pubs in the UK that shut before the latest lockdown could stay closed forever, according to industry experts.

The new data shows 30 percent had already stopped trading by the end of October in figures that cover the period before the current lockdown, however, they take into account the tiered system introduced by the government.

Analysts CGA and AlixPartners both estimate that 43 percent will not reopen and that figures could get even worse if lockdown restrictions continue past the proposed December date.

Karl Chessell of CGA said: “We are unlikely to see Britain’s licensed premises return to the levels seen in the summer, let alone pre-pandemic, for a long time.

“Financially robust companies should be able to sustain themselves through the lockdown, and the extension of the government’s furloughing scheme will undoubtedly save some businesses.

“But much more support is going to be needed to prevent a wave of permanent closures over the winter.”

