New York’s Bars and Restaurants Ordered to Close at 10pm

New York’s Bars and Restaurants have been Ordered to Close at 10 pm, by Gov Cuomo.

The new legislation announced today, Wednesday 11th November, by the order of New York Governor Cuomo, comes into force on Friday 14th November, in an attempt to stop the second wave of coronavirus, with the number of positives across the state apparently now being at 2.9%, the highest it has been for many months, as New York mayor Bill De Blasio stated on Wednesday 11th November, “This is our LAST chance to stop a second wave. We can do it, but we have to act NOW”.

In New York City itself, it is reported that the number of deaths and hospitalizations is steady, in spite of the increase in positive cases.

Cuomo added, “Losing money hurts but money can be replaced. Losing a loved one is forever. If the lights are on and people are drinking, they get a summons”.

This new move will mean that all bars, restaurants, and gymnasiums, must close at 10 pm, or run the risk of being issued with a summons, and delivers another huge financial blow to an industry that was only recently permitted to start back up again last month, with a 25% capacity on indoor diners.

It has been claimed that the increase in positive infections is down to micro-clusters, mostly in areas like Queens and Brooklyn, which are not near the heart of the city.

