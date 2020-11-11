Muslim student threatened to behead teacher

Muslim student, 11, threatened to ‘behead’ his teacher in Germany

An eleven-year-old schoolboy in Germany has threatened to behead his teacher after she explained there would be consequences for any student whose parents didn’t attend an upcoming meeting.

As the teacher at the Christian Morgenstern primary school in Spandau, a suburb of Berlin, told students it was vital that all parents attend the meeting, as it would give them a chance to discuss any problems, the boy said: “If that happens because my parents didn’t show up, then I’ll do the same to you as that boy did to the teacher in Paris”.

The pupil was referring to the atrocity in Paris in October, where teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded after showing controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to his class during a lesson on free speech.

Previously, the Muslim had said after a minute’s silence in remembrance of Paty: ‘you’re allowed to kill someone who insults the Prophet, that’s OK’.

When headteacher Karina Jehniche informed the boy’s mother of the beheading threat, she was told that “he must have picked this up at school” as she and her husband “don’t think that way.”

