Mum swindled employer out of £1million to fund her lavish lifestyle

Mum-of-three Amanda Rees, 34, siphoned nearly £1million from her employer, Highwood Consultants on Astmoor Industrial Estate, Runcorn, over a six year period. Ms Rees, from Olive Mount, St Helens, used the money to pay for her wedding and fund her lavish lifestyle, but claimed she was using the cash to self-medicate for depression.

Ms Rees pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday, November and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Sergent Phil Brown, who led the investigation, said after the hearing:

“Employed as an admin manager, Amanda Rees was responsible for the company’s outgoings and had full access to its bank accounts.

“Over several years Rees transferred large quantities of money from the company’s bank account into her own accounts.

“When questioned by officers she claimed that she was suffering from depression and had stolen the money as a way of self-medicating, with buying luxury items for herself and her family making Rees feel better.

“She admitted paying for her wedding, cars, home improvements and holidays with the money she stole, as well as luxury items such as hot tubs.

