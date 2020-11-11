THE distraught mother of the Irish girl who was found dead in Malaysia claims she was kidnapped after an inquest into the death found no foul play.

-- Advertisement --



15-year-old Nora Quoirin went missing in August last year from a rainforest resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital, a day after her family arrived on holiday.

However sadly, her naked body was found 10 days later near a jungle stream in a deep ravine near the Dusun resort where the family stayed and an autopsy established that the girl had died from internal bleeding, probably caused by prolonged hunger and stress.

Nora’s mother, Meabh Quoirin, however, believed that her daughter was kidnapped and failed to believe the Malaysia police report.

She said that her daughter, who suffered from learning difficulties, could not have wandered off on her own as she had a brain condition that affected her balance and coordination.

Speaking at a Malaysian inquest into the death via video conference, she said: “She would often fall or stumble if she was walking in areas that were not flat or straight.”

“Why does the state of her body not reflect someone who was constantly moving and constantly exposed to the harshest elements?” Quoirin said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mother of Irish girl found dead in Malaysia claims she was kidnapped”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!