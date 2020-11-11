Monkey gives CPR to his injured buddy

AMAZING images showing a monkey appearing to give CPR to an injured buddy have gone viral.

The vervet monkey looks like it is attentively trying to revive the female by giving mouth to mouth resuscitation.

Wildlife photographer William Steel took the incredible photographs in the Gaborone Game Reserve in Botswana.

The 28-year-old said, “In what I can only describe as dramatic fashion, the female monkey fell to the floor, with both legs and arms spread out.

“At first, I couldn’t figure out what was happening, but as I picked up my camera, another monkey came sauntering in grabbing the monkey on the floor by its mouth and seemingly administering CPR.”

Mr Steel, who lives and works in the African nation, added, “On reflection, I think the performance was all a cry for attention from the female.

“There is a clear and important hierarchy in the troop, like humans this social community is largely based around ‘if you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours’.

