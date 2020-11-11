Man arrested in US Senator murder plot also wanted to ‘blow up the FBI’ and kill all Democrats

Brian Maiorana, a 54-year-old New Yorker, was arrested at his home in Staten Island early on Tuesday morning, November 10. He was charged with threatening to kill and ordering others to kill protesters, law enforcement members and elected officials.

The court heard that Maiorana had used social media since early September to make violent threats against law enforcement and elected officials, including Senator Chuck Schumer.

He wrote online that it has “come to point where pipe bombs need to be thrown into these mobs of potentially non violent protesters,” according to prosecutors.

On November 5, Maiorana said that “carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be a democrat,” court documents stated.

When his home was raided by police, officers found a semiautomatic pistol, even though Maiorana was prohibited from owning a gun after being convicted of sexual assault in 2007.

Maiorana is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn where he awaits trial on November 24.

