Man Arrested After Ramming Car into London Police Station

Man Arrested After Ramming Car into a North London Police Station.

A driver is believed to have been arrested after purportedly ramming into a north London police station just after 7.00 pm on Wednesday night. Unverified footage shows a cordon outside Edmonton Police Station on Fore Street, which has been evacuated, according to sources. Multiple witnesses reported that a man failed to ram through the doors of the station in Fore Street before then pouring a flammable liquid on the road and car and setting things alight. There are also rumours a bomb was involved and the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack, however, this cannot be confirmed as yet.

The Metropolitan Police are yet to confirm the arrest but footage taken from the scene and posted on social media shows a witness saying a car ploughed into the station. Councillor Ergin Erbil tweeted: ‘Reports of a major incident declared at Edmonton Green police station. If you’re in the Fore Street area stay safe and be careful.’ The video below was taken by an eye witness close to the police station.

This is breaking news story, please check back later for more information.

