Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers charged with drink-driving in Malibu

The 43-year-old Irish actor was charged with drink-driving after crashing his car in Malibu on Sunday afternoon, November 8. Jonathan Rhys Meyers was arrested after a minor collision was reported, and taken to a local station, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Meyers was released on Monday, November 9 with a citation and has been ordered to attend court in February next year.

The Ireland-born actor is best known for his roles in Bend It Like Beckham and Mission: Impossible III. The star has previously admitted to struggling with alcohol after being detailed at LAX airport in 2018 following a public argument with his wife, Mara Lane. Following the incident, Meyers said that he did not “suffer from alcoholism; I suffer from an allergy to alcohol”.

On Tuesday, November 10, Meyer’s wife shared a video of their 3-year-old son, saying: “I feel since so many of our lowlights seem to find their way on the web, fair to share some happy moments so when Wolf is older, he can search/find/see/remember the happies.”

