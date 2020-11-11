Joe Biden calls Donald Trump ‘an embarrassment’

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump refusal to concede ‘an embarrassment’

Speaking with reporters in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, November 10, the US president elect said that Trump’s refusal to accept the outcome of the election is “an embarrassment” and something which will “not help the president’s legacy”.

‘Mr. President I look forward to speaking with you,’ Biden said when asked if he had a message for Trump.

‘I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly. I think it will not help the president’s legacy,’ Biden predicted.

Although none of the Trump administration officials have acknowledged Biden’s win, the president-elect insists that that is not slowing down progress.

‘The fact that they’re not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our planning,’ he said.

While the Trump campaign alleges much ‘abuse’ during the election they have yet to produce any evidence, although they have filed cases in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

