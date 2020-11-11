Jehovah’s Witness, 15, must have blood transfusion to save her life, orders judge

High Court judge, Sir James Munby, has ruled that a 15-year-old Jehovah’s Witness must receive a life-saving blood transfusion, despite her religious objections. The judge stated that even though the teenager is “wise beyond her years” and capable of making her own decisions, doctors must perform the surgery as she can’t be allowed to die.

-- Advertisement --



Sir James, a former president of the Family Division who was in charge of the family courts until 2018, said following last month’s hearing that the 15-year-old suffers from sickle cell syndrome.

Without a blood transfusion she was at risk of a stroke that would leave her disabled, or of dying. He said: ‘The blood transfusion is imperatively needed and within a timescale measured in hours and not days.

‘At one point, her doctor lamented that four hours had gone by because of the judicial proceedings.’

The teenage girl has ‘profound religious beliefs’ and feels that it is against God’s will to receive blood from another person.

______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jehovah’s Witness, 15, must have blood transfusion”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!