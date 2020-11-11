Illegal mushrooms seized

GUARDIA CIVIL seized 70 kilos of illegal mushrooms destined for Madrid.

The illegally picked mushrooms, of the saffron milk cap variety, were seized at a checkpoint on the A-1 in Segovia, central Spain.

The checkpoint had been set up by the Guardia Civil to control movement between regions as part of the coronavirus restrictions and stopped a vehicle with two Romanian occupants.

Their nervous behaviour alerted the officers to the fact that something was wrong and they searched the vehicle. They found 23 boxes containing the mushrooms which were seized by the Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) and taken to the Castilla y Leon Regional Ministry for the Environment.

Castilla y Leon has laws regulating the collection of any type of mushroom in the region.

The driver had a permit for their collection, but it had expired and was in the name of another person.

